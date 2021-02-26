Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Down 5.8%

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 660,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 829,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $99,158.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,846.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 189,412 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after buying an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

