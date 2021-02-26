Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Down 5.8%

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 660,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 829,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.
ADVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.
The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 189,412 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after buying an additional 916,800 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.
About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
