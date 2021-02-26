ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.35. 3,234,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 4,212,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $222.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 389.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

