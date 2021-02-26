Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.46

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.46 and last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 27082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

