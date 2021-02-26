ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.31

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.31 and traded as high as C$1.74. ADF Group shares last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 29,249 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.50 million and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$47.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADF Group (TSE:DRX)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

