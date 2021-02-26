ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.31

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.31 and traded as high as C$1.74. ADF Group shares last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 29,249 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.50 million and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$47.16 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

