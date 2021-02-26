Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%.

Shares of ADPT opened at $55.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -58.22 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.95. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $71.25.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $330,849.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Sang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,979,172 shares of company stock valued at $115,710,658. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

