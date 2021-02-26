Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%.

NASDAQ ACRS traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $22.33. 19,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,556,847. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $958.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

