Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 13,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$76.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,200.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.