Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $56.29 and last traded at $55.49, with a volume of 24374 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,041,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 896,015 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after acquiring an additional 482,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,937,000 after acquiring an additional 347,714 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

