Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40 to $0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million to $550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $751.28 million.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.20-2.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACHC. Mizuho increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of ACHC traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.36. The stock had a trading volume of 672,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $55.18.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

