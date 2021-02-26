Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aareal Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €21.21 ($24.96).

Shares of ARL stock opened at €21.94 ($25.81) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.58. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €12.28 ($14.45) and a one year high of €29.44 ($34.64).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services.

