A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.63

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $2.18. A.H. Belo shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 43,819 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised A.H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get A.H. Belo alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,610,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of A.H. Belo by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,104,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for A.H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.