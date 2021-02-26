$93.27 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) will report $93.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $83.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $434.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $441.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $471.04 million, with estimates ranging from $460.46 million to $487.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

CASA traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. 12,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,294. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $696.59 million, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,138,004 shares in the company, valued at $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Casa Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 194.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 79,860 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 84,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 32,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

