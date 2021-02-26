89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Up 8.3%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s stock price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 120,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 203,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

ETNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Get 89bio alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $488.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $148,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,026,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in 89bio in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in 89bio by 299.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the third quarter valued at about $1,003,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

89bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.