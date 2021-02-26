$8.14 Million in Sales Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to report $8.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.21 million and the lowest is $8.07 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $30.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.60 million to $30.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $35.63 million, with estimates ranging from $35.03 million to $36.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.
SBBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.
Shares of NASDAQ SBBP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 624,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.63.
About Strongbridge Biopharma
Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.
Recommended Story: Rule of 72
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.