$8.14 Million in Sales Expected for Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to report $8.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.21 million and the lowest is $8.07 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $30.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.60 million to $30.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $35.63 million, with estimates ranging from $35.03 million to $36.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

SBBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Corp boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 8,089,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after buying an additional 1,477,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 620,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 201,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,953,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 54,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter worth $4,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 624,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

