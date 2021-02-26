$8.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce $8.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.99 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $6.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $29.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.12 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $32.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.96 billion to $33.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,189,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,143. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $120.53. The stock has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

