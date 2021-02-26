76,965 Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Magnite at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,030,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,602,000 after buying an additional 575,166 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $20,494,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $19,644,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the third quarter worth approximately $18,548,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after buying an additional 592,933 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $2,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,402,995 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGNI. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of Magnite stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 54,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.38 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

