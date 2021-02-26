7,261 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,261 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Xilinx by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after acquiring an additional 367,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xilinx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $178,001,000 after acquiring an additional 63,815 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $172,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,565 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Xilinx by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after acquiring an additional 228,590 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,351,141 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $127.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.83. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

