$720.53 Million in Sales Expected for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will post sales of $720.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $720.05 million and the highest is $721.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $683.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Avaya’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BWS Financial increased their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

In related news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Avaya by 28,311.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 1,387,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth $20,120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 929,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avaya by 462.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after acquiring an additional 645,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000.

AVYA traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

