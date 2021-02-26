642,611 Shares in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 642,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $12,065,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 3.18% of InfuSystem as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 518.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 55.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 68.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on InfuSystem in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of INFU stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $358.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In related news, Director Blueline Capital Partners Ii, sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $49,909.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

