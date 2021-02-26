$641.30 Million in Sales Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will announce $641.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $648.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $634.60 million. Maxim Integrated Products posted sales of $561.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full-year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,156. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MXIM opened at $91.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average is $80.01. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $41.93 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.