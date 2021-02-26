5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) PT Raised to $5.50

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Desjardins from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on 5N Plus from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

5N Plus stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.43 million, a PE ratio of 62.18 and a beta of 1.36. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

