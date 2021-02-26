$516.25 Million in Sales Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will post $516.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $518.10 million and the lowest is $514.40 million. Stepan posted sales of $449.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Shares of SCL traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.69. 91,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $131.72. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

In other Stepan news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stepan by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,168,000 after buying an additional 164,993 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,568,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter worth approximately $7,857,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,296,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stepan (SCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.