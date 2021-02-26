$502.07 Million in Sales Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to announce sales of $502.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.31 million and the lowest is $500.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $486.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHKP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,981. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.