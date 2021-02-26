4D pharma (LON:DDDD) Shares Gap Down to $146.00

4D pharma plc (LON:DDDD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 146 ($1.91), but opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.82). 4D pharma shares last traded at GBX 140.10 ($1.83), with a volume of 3,548,176 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 115.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of £179.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62.

4D pharma Company Profile (LON:DDDD)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company's development programs include Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome and Thetanix for paediatric crohn's disease. It also develops immuno-oncology products comprising MRx0518, MRx0573, and MRx1299 for solid tumors, and MRx0518 for pancreatic cancer; respiratory products, such as MRx-4DP0004 for asthma and COVID-19; central nervous system products, including MRx0005 and MRx0029 for neurodegeneration; and platform products comprising vaccines and autoimmune.

