4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.57), but opened at GBX 375 ($4.90). 4basebio UK Societas shares last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 2,495 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Heikki Lanckriet purchased 3,000 shares of 4basebio UK Societas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.51) per share, for a total transaction of £10,350 ($13,522.34).

4basebio UK Societas Company Profile (LON:4BB)

4basebio UK Societas develops gene therapy technologies and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It focuses on the manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA and non-viral nanoparticles for research, therapeutic, and pharmacological use. The company provides services for biotech and pharma customers in the gene therapy and gene vaccine development.

