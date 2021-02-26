499,989 Shares in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 499,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 49,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $51.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.41.

In other Regulus Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 4,398,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,727,133.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Regulus Therapeutics Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

