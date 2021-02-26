4,728 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.08. 19,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,696,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.64. The firm has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

