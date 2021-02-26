3,836 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,940,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,879,000 after buying an additional 555,409 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,170 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,665,000 after purchasing an additional 718,914 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,687,000 after buying an additional 496,537 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 635,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,184,000 after buying an additional 24,158 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nordea Equity Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.12.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $303.06 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

