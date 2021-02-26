3,562 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.96.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,868.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $281.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.32. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.29, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.