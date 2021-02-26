$341.95 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report $341.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $358.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $309.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $374.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.57. 544,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,519. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $109.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

