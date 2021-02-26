30,259 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,656,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.06% of SolarEdge Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.00.

Shares of SEDG traded up $14.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,930. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.19.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.