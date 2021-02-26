$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the highest is $3.30 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.60 billion to $13.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $8,905,790.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,052 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,306 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLL remained flat at $$86.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,590,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,484. Ball has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

