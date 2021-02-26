$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post $3.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 billion and the lowest is $2.93 billion. Crown reported sales of $2.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $12.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.75 billion to $13.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

CCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,624. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $101.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.