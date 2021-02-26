27,942 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Purchased by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,942 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,661,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $794,688,000 after buying an additional 861,483 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,814,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,420 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $17.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.24.

HBAN traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. 221,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,790,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

