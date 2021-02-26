$272.17 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce sales of $272.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $220.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens raised shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.