$27.67 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post $27.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $28.00 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $24.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $107.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $108.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $107.83 million, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $111.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.36 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBCP shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Ann Forte Trappey bought 1,251 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $38,968.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,151 shares in the company, valued at $98,153.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

