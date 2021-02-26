$25.80 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report $25.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.60 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $27.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $101.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.30 million to $102.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $104.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $104.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

BMRC traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,819. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

