$240.33 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report sales of $240.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $272.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JJSF stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.97. The company had a trading volume of 119,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.76. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $176.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 167.32 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

