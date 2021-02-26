237,051 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 237,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,922,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Chart Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 98.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,841,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of GTLS stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $158.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.77.
GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.
