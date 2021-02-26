237,051 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 237,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,922,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Chart Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 98.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,585,000 after purchasing an additional 315,436 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,841,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $158.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.77.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.80.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

