23,632 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Bought by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $24,541,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,059. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $107.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.