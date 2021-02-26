$229.41 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report $229.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $226.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $234.14 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $227.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $919.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $905.00 million to $926.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $980.43 million, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $991.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Shares of SMPL stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.99. The stock had a trading volume of 396,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,454. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after buying an additional 7,311,416 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after buying an additional 1,175,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after buying an additional 798,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,073,000 after buying an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,165,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.