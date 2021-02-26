$2.97 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to post $2.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. eBay posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year sales of $11.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.39 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of EBAY stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,666,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,537. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $549,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in eBay by 19.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in eBay by 88.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in eBay by 69.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

