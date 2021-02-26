$194.54 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post $194.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $167.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.00 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $133.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $810.78 million, with estimates ranging from $637.22 million to $925.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IONS. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.73.

Shares of IONS stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.41. 1,153,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,348. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.27 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $1,941,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,605.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,400 shares of company stock worth $10,556,470. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

