19,195 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,931,000 after acquiring an additional 670,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after purchasing an additional 234,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,356,000 after purchasing an additional 641,405 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth about $70,604,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Paper by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 955,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IP. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

