17,926 Shares in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.11% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $10.33 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

