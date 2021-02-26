$15.40 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report $15.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.80 million to $16.00 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $13.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $59.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.61 million to $60.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $76.99 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChromaDex.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other ChromaDex news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $18.74 on Friday. ChromaDex has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $23.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

