1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €44.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.87 ($31.61).

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €23.89 ($28.11) on Tuesday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 52 week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.13.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

