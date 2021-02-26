13,759 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 295,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 50,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 591,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,790,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,982,000 after buying an additional 3,065,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

