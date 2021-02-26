13,300 Shares in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,220,000 after buying an additional 58,450 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 75,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 288,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 52,029 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AINV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

In related news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $895.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.00. Apollo Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.41%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.