$126.88 Million in Sales Expected for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report sales of $126.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.85 million and the lowest is $113.80 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $278.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $884.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.80 million to $958.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of TRIP traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,892,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,111. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TripAdvisor has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $50.49.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

